‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Giraffe Revealed To Be A Famous Actor

Another episode of The Masked Singer aired in the U.S. last night on Fox meaning another celebrity was eliminated. One contestant that stood out and continued to make a huge impression on the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — was the Giraffe. For their song choice this week, they switched it up and had everyone wondering who it could be.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they performed The Black Eyed Peas’ hit song “Let’s Get It Started” for their debut performance. Instantly, they had people assuming they may be a male rapper.

However, last night, Giraffe showed off some of their vocals when singing Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It,” which showcased their versatility.

For their first clue package, Giraffe said they have had a rollercoaster career that has been filled with ups and downs. They revealed that that “music is in their blood” but when they tried to take a chance, they became a joke. There were also cars and racing references throughout.

For their second clue package, the Fox from Season 2 was shown, hinting that they may have some sort of connection to Wayne Brady. They continued to say their life came crashing down and that everything “transformed in the blink of an eye.” At the end, a robin was sat on the Giraffe’s shoulder.

The panels guesses over the past couple of episodes have changed for Giraffe. Thicke initially said Vanilla Ice while McCarthy said Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

When it came down to voting who should stay in the competition, Giraffe received the least votes and was announced as the next contestant to be leaving the show.

Before they were unmasked, host Nick Cannon asked the panelists one final time who they believed was singing underneath the costume.

Joeng guessed actor Shia LaBeouf as he has a tattoo of a giraffe and has been in a car accident.

Scherzinger said American race driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., due to all the car crash references. He and his family also survived a plane crash and she believed the No. 8 domino they were shown was the number to reflect the car he drove.

McCarthy went with Seth Green while Thicke stole one of McCarthy’s previous guesses and assumed it might be Barker. The “All The Small Things” hitmaker also has been in a plane crash and thought the “blink of an eye” saying was a reference to his band.

Despite all their well-thought-out guesses, the panel all failed to guess Giraffe’s identity correctly. When they took off their mask, it was revealed to be actor Brian Austin Green.

Thicke appeared the most surprised as Green is a friend and neighbor to the singer. The robin on Giraffe’s shoulder in the clue package was also supposed to symbolize Thicke. The pair also formed a duo when they were kids called Think Twice.