Madison Pettis Shows Off Cleavage In Slinky Little Black Dress For ‘American Pie’ Premiere Party

Madison posed with balloons shaped like pie slices.

Madison Pettis looked stunning while attending a socially distanced premiere party for her raunchy new movie, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. On Wednesday, the former Disney Channel star took to Instagram to show off the revealing look that she wore during the event, which was planned by some of her pals.

Madison, 22, rocked a slinky little black dress. The garment clung to her fabulous figure to showcase her every curve. It featured a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. A triangular cutout underneath the bust revealed even more of her flawless skin. The dress had a halter neck and a low back.

The skirt hit right above the knee on the right side, while the opposite side featured a high slit. The opening hit high on the thigh to show off plenty of her toned left leg. The petite actress accentuated the lithe shape of her stems and elongated them quite a bit by wearing a pair of black stiletto sandals on her feet. Her sexy and stylish footwear featured thin ankle straps with silver buckles and bands that formed V shapes above the toe straps.

Madison’s understated jewelry included a pair of silver linear drop earrings, a single bangle bracelet, and multiple rings. She wore her thick, gorgeous curls styled with a deep side part. Her toenails and fingernails had been painted with white polish.

Madison posed outside on a makeshift red carpet. A long scarlet rug had been placed in front of a white garage door. The backdrop was decorated with movie-themed paper cutouts that included stars, marquees, and director’s clappers. A banner reading “Now Showing” also hung on the door.

Madison’s Instagram post included two photos. In the first image, the former Cory in the House star held two large foil balloons designed to look like photorealistic slices of apple pie. She playfully kicked one leg forward and raised her right arm in the air as she smiled at the camera.

In the second slide, Madison only held one balloon. She posed in profile and struck a flirty pose by lifting her left leg up with her knee bent and reaching up to touch her hair with her right hand.

In the caption of her post, Madison celebrated the success of her new movie. American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules began streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, October 6, and she noted that it had already made the platform’s top 10 list by the next day. The actress previously teased that her fans weren’t ready for her first scenes in the movie, which saw her shedding her wholesome image by playing a character who was trying to lose her virginity. She rocked lacy lingerie and nearly choked on a dental dam in the wild opening.