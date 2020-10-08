Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off New Hip Tattoo & Killer Curves In A Skimpy Monokini

Instagram sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou has gotten a new hip tattoo, as her legion of Instagram followers was able to notice in her latest post. A photo shared Wednesday afternoon saw the gorgeous model and influencer displaying her ink as well as her killer curves as she showcased a revealing monokini from Fashion Nova.

The social media maven posed outdoors for the eye-catching update, and could be seen sitting in a patch of grass. The picture captured her in mid-profile, spotlighting her curvy hip and thighs while also teasing a glimpse of her round bottoms. The snap cut off just below the knee, directing the attention to Stassie’s famous hourglass shape. This also ensured a closer view of her word tat, which sprawled along the front of her hip, extending down her thigh.

Although it wasn’t quite clear what Stassie’s tattoo said, the artwork appeared done in Old English font. Fans excitedly took turns in guessing what the tat was, with one person suggesting the letters read “onomatopoeia.” Others simply took to the comments to ask directly Stassie about its meaning and to compliment the piece.

“I like your tatt [sic] original,” read one of the numerous messages that immediately piled under her photo.

Stassie was surrounded by greenery and appeared to be in a garden. Tall plants sprouted from a flower bed behind her back, while the rest of the background was populated with hedges and towering trees. The verdant setting gave prominence to her light-toned swimwear, which, in turn, accentuated her deep, bronzed tan.

The multi-color monokini boasted a bright palette that incorporated subtle shades of blue, pink, brown, and fresh-green over a white backdrop. The one-piece featured a sports bra-style top complete with a mock neckline that hid her décolletage almost entirely, while flashing a peek at her busty assets through a massive deep cut on the side. It sported a coquettish cut-out right on the chest line, which was adorned with an O-ring detail that showed a bit of extra skin.

The top seemed to connect with the bottoms through a knotted detail on the side, accentuating Stassie’s waist. The design also included a plunging waistline, which dipped just below her bellybutton, creating a U-shape that showed off her tummy. The look was complete with an incredible Brazilian high cut that flaunted her curvaceous figure, exposing her voluptuous legs.

The bathing suit flattered Stassie’s luscious, chocolate-brown hair, which the beauty wore down for the snap. Her waist-long tresses were styled with a mid-part, framing her face and emphasizing her gorgeous features as they tumbled over her shoulder in loose waves.

The model accessorized with a pair of shiny bracelets, which she wore on the same wrist. She showed off her bling as she leaned her hand back, parting her knees and looking down at the camera with a sultry gaze. In her caption, Stassie expressed her love for the eye-popping swimsuit, leaving a green heart emoji that seemed to mirror her natural surroundings.

Followers flocked to the comments section to praise Stassie’s hot look, dubbing her a “fashion icon” and telling her she was “ultimate bod goals.”

“Your body is insane,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Can’t be a snack, she’s literally a whole years [sic] worth of food wow,” quipped another Instagrammer.

“Such a babe [fire emoji] and you make me wanna dye my hair dark,” gushed a third follower.

In the span of 10 hours, the upload racked up nearly 590,000 likes and close to 1,550 messages, proving to be very popular with her eager audience.