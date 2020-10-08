Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flashes Underboob & Booty While Modeling Underwear For Steamy Update

Fitness model Lexi Kai put her curvaceous figure on full display in five scintillating photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she wore a revealing top that barely covered her assets while striking several provocative poses.

The 23-year-old had been recently quiet on the social media platform, but she caught the attention of her followers with these salacious images. Lexi was photographed on a bed that had dark linens in a neutral-colored room as she tried on two undergarments. She had her long blond hair tied back and wrapped a multi-colored bandana around her chest as a shirt. The Colorado native rocked a pair of mint-colored underwear that were high-cut with a thick waistband, and later switched to a miniscule red thong.

In the first slide, Lexi knelt down in the middle of the bed and leaned forward. She rested her weight on one hand, and with the other she grabbed at the handkerchief that was tied in a knot to cover her ample bust. There was a large smile across her beautiful face, and the pose embellished her thick thighs in the mint panties. The influencer sat up for the second pic and raised her arms in the air. She turned her body to face the lens and gave viewers an eyeful of her underboob.

Lexi had a sultry look across her face while staring into the camera for the third snap. Her right hand tugged at the waistband of her underwear, and her left held the bandana in place. This angle showcased her flat stomach and her tanned skin popped against the backdrop. She switched into the red thong for the fourth photo. This piece put her curvy booty on full display while her bust peeked through the barely-there top. In the last picture, Lexi knelt down and raised her hands once more while showcasing her athletic figure.

For the caption, the model tagged the underwear brand, Parade, and added a party popper emoji before uploading the set on Thursday. Many of Lexi’s 761,000 Instagram followers flocked to the pics, and nearly 6,000 found their way to the like button in just over an hour after they were posted. She amassed over 110 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning omg that smile,” one admirer responded.

“Gorgeous bb,” another added.

“Amazing,” an Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful,” a fan wrote while adding fire and camera emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Lexi showcased her curves in a bikini while covered in soap at a car wash.