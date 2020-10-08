Lauren Drain Rocks A Thong Bikini In Tulum While Her Husband Grabs Onto Her Pert Derriere For Racy New Photo

Lauren Drain captured the attention of her audience by going scantily clad in her latest social media share. The sultry shot was added to her feed on October 7, and it is generating a lot of buzz with her millions of fans.

The photo captured Drain and her husband, Dave Kagan, enjoying a day at the beach. A geotag in the update indicated that the image was snapped in Tulum, Mexico. Behind the couple was a sparkly body of water and blue sky with a few puffy clouds. Kagan stood tall, grabbing a handful of Drain’s derriere in each of his hands as he planted a kiss on her mouth. Drain wrapped her arms and legs around her man and she kissed him right back.

The fitness coach opted for a skimpy bikini that highlighted her fit figure. The suit boasted a bright pink fabric that was trimmed in black, making a bold statement. Only a tease of the bikini top was visible, and it fit snugly on Drain’s chest, allowing her to show off a tease of sideboob. The garment had a halterneck top that secured around her muscular arms, and her toned back was also on display for her audience to admire.

Drain teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that did more showing than they did covering. They had thin, string sides that were worn high on her hips, helping to accentuate her tiny midsection. The high-cut design of the piece also left Drain’s sculpted thighs well within sight. The piece also featured a thong cut, exposing Drain’s entire booty for the camera.

She pulled her long, blond locks into a flirty ponytail that sat high on the top of her head and added a few accessories, including a gold bracelet and a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blistering UV rays.

Kagan looked equally as fit as his wife, opting to wear a pair of patterned board shorts that hit high on his thigh and showcased his defined quads. Drain’s backside obscured a portion of his midsection, but his toned pecs and arms were able to be seen.

In the caption of the update, Drain called Tulum “a dream” and added a series of emoji to the end of her comment. Fans have not been shy about sharing their love over the bikini-clad snap, and more than 27,000 double-tapped the post while 150-plus left comments.

“I need to take a vacation there with my fiancé! It looks so beautiful as do you,” one follower wrote, adding a set of heart-eye emoji.

“Yaaassssss girl best pic I’ve seen all dang day,” a second fan gushed.

“Great pic, lucky man there,” a third commented.