Madison Reed Flaunts Cleavage In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline: ‘Feelin’ Like A Zebra In The Jungle’

Madison posed beneath a canopy that created stripes all over her body.

On Wednesday, October 7, Madison Grace Reed shared two sizzling poolside snapshots with her 662,000 Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old influencer looked like she had it made in the shade as she stretched out and relaxed in a swimsuit that was a vivid reddish-orange hue. The garment had a plunging neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage. Its shoulders were wide, and the legs were cut high to elongate her shapely stems. The one-piece included a thick braided belt that circled Madison’s midsection at the smallest part of her waist, accentuating its slim shape.

Even though the stylish maillot was a solid color, Madison was covered with shadowy stripes that made her joke that she felt “like a zebra.” The lines were created by the design of the roof of the pavilion where she lounged. The canopy was crafted out of vine-like pieces of thin wood with large spaces between them, which allowed the sunlight to pass through. The parts of Madison’s body that the rays of light reached glowed, while the shaded spots were dark and stripy.

Madison wore her blond hair down with a middle part that revealed her dark roots. Her only visible accessories were a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a few rings.

The model was photographed lying on her side on a lounger with a sturdy wooden frame and a thick, cream-colored cushion. In her first photo, she gazed directly at the camera with her lips pressed together. She propped her body up on a wedge-shaped pillow by leaning her left side against it, bending her left elbow, and resting her head on her hand. The pose emphasized the curves of her bust. She bent her left knee while stretching her right leg out and pointing the toes of that foot. Her toenails and fingernails were painted the same deep burgundy color.

In her second shot, Madison appeared to be in the act of repositioning her body. She was pushing herself up and looking at her feet.

Madison’s geotag indicated that her photos were taken at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Nayarit, Mexico. A glimpse of the hotel’s pool could be seen in the background, along with a hammock, more seating, a thatched parasol, and gorgeous tropical greenery.

The sizzling snapshots were warmly received by Madison’s followers, who have rewarded them with over 11,000 likes so far.

“Ok so when did I scroll to the heaven section of Instagram,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“You look so cute and beautiful Maddy love you,” said another fan.

“Cutest zebra I ever did see!!” a third message read.

“And looking like the queen of the jungle,” added a fourth person.

