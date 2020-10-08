Rachel Zoe Is White Hot In Sophisticated Suit & ’70s-Style Sunglasses

Rachel Zoe stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday with one of her sophisticated suits and a cool pair of retro-style sunglasses.

In the shot, the fashion designer stood confidently in what seemed like an office or a boutique, with cool black-and-white framed photos in the background and a minimalistic aesthetic that aptly complemented her overall look. Although the specific locale was unclear, the “Los Angeles, California” geotag noted the region and added the perfect touch to the overall bohemian vibe, with green plants also dotting the background space.

Rachel wore head-to-toe white, with a chic, sleek blazer draped over her shoulders and a matching pair of flared trousers, distinctly echoing ’70s rocker style. Under the blazer was a white blouse embellished with navy blue cuffs and a tie around the neck.

The mother-of-two accessorized her look with her signature dark sunglasses and numerous large rings worn on different fingers. Her California-blond hair was worn in casual beach waves, cutting off around her shoulders.

In her caption, Rachel noted that she missed her “daily powersuit” amid an office setting, joking that she could plan on wearing the look while working from home, considering the current coronavirus constrictions.

While reminiscing on her former office-ready style, the former Rachel Zoe Project star said that glamour was a “state of mind,” perhaps giving a bit of solace to everyone missing their pre-quarantine outfits.

Rachel’s fans fawned over the stunning look, with more than 4,300 likes on the post and over 30 comments. Numerous people left white-colored emoji to echo the 55-year-old’s outfit, showing their appreciation of the aesthetics, while others wrote in their admiration of Rachel’s keen sense of unique fashion.

“Swooning,” one person wrote.

“That suit!! Perfection,” gushed an admirer, adding a heart eyes emoji to their comment to signal their love.

“You could literally make anything glam! You would make flannels look chic,” one fan raved, noting Rachel’s seemingly effortless style.

“Amazing suit[.] I wear it at home as well. It’s always a good idea to suit up,” commented another follower, referencing Rachel’s caption.

The former reality star is definitely one to rock a sleek outfit, recently posting a burgundy velvet two piece while strolling along in California. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rachel paired the red, gypsy-feeling outfit with over-sized, stylish sunglasses as she walked in the sunshine. She accessorized that look in a similar aesthetic to the aforementioned shot, with a brown-colored turtleneck top and numerous rings covering her fingers.