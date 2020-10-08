Analicia Chaves Shows Off Major Skin In A Revealing Bikini On Instagram

On Wednesday, October 7, American model Analicia Chaves went online and shared a set of skin-baring photographs on her Instagram page.

In the pictures, Analicia rocked a skimpy bikini which struggled to contain her assets. Her black top consisted of small, triangular cups, a white string that ran across her chest, and thin straps that tied behind her back. The plunging neckline of the garment showed off major cleavage. The 31-year-old model also flaunted major sideboob to titillate her fans.

Analicia teamed the top with white bottoms which she pulled up high on her slender hips to show off her toned thighs. The bottoms not only drew attention to her taut stomach but their thong-style design also put her famous booty on full display.

The hottie, who famously dated French soccer player Karim Benzema in 2015, wore her raven-colored tresses in soft, romantic waves, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a ring, and a dainty necklace which rested at the base of her neck. She also accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses and a silver barbell in her navel.

The pictures were captured indoors, at a nondescript location. Analicia shared three snapshots from the shoot. In the first pic, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She gazed straight at the camera and seductively parted her lips.

In the second image, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her pert derriere and a glimpse of sideboob. In the third and final pic, she struck a side pose to flaunt her assets. The smokeshow lifted her chin and puckered her lips.

In the caption, Analicia informed users that her ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Rosewater Swim. Within seven hours, the snaps amassed more than 32,000 likes. In addition, several of Analicia’s admirers flocked to the comments section and posted 300-plus messages in which they praised her amazing body and sexy style.

“Looking beautiful as always! You are the definition of perfection from head to toe,” one of her fans commented.

“Oh wow, you have the hottest figure I have ever seen. A look at that booty made me forget what I was doing, lol,” chimed in another user.

“You are looking so amazing!! I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple heart and fire emoji to the comment.

Aside from her regular admirers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support, including Hana Giraldo, Cyn Santana, and Brooke Lynette.