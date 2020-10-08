Bru Luccas Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Salsa Dancing In Smoking Hot New Video

Bru Luccas showed off her dance moves and her bombshell body in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram page. The October 7 post featured the social media star and model shaking her thing, much to the delight of her 3.5 million followers.

The seconds-long clip showed Bru in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a shower, and there was one tile-lined wall behind her and another with frosted glass. Salsa music could be heard playing in the background, and Bru grooved to the beat while showing off her sexy dance moves for her eager audience. She first swayed with her front side facing the camera before turning and shaking her booty at the lens.

The Brazilian babe wore a skimpy bikini that perfectly suited her gym-honed figure. The garment was made of a knit fabric with different panels of orange, brown, and yellow, giving it a fall vibe. The top had thick straps hat stretched over her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a plunging neckline that allowed Bru to show off her ample, bronzed bust. The two cups were held together with a gold clasp that gave the suit a feminine vibe, and a tight band that stretched over the bottom of her chest, teasing some underboob.

The bottoms matched the top of Bru’s suit perfectly. It had a straight waistband that hit a few inches below her navel, highlighting one of her most enviable assets — her taut tummy. The sides were tied in dainty bows on her hips, and its daringly high-cut design left her shapely thighs in full view. Like the top, the bottoms also had a set of circular gold clasps worn on the front of her hips, drawing further attention to her trim midsection.

Bru tied her long brunette tresses back in a high and flirty ponytail that bounced as she swayed to the beat.

It comes as no surprise that the update has accrued more than 105,000 likes and 1,300 comments in a few hours. Most social media users applauded Bru’s fit figure, and a few more used emoji instead of words.

“Dancing vids!!! Yeahhhh!!!! That body is to die for,” one follower gushed, adding several flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman,” a second fan chimed in.

“MAMACITA this video is on fire just like you. OMG so sexy,” another social media user complimented.

“Long live the salsa, this is so hot Bru.. please share more,” a fourth Instagrammer begged.