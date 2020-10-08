Laurence Bédard Shows Off Toned Midriff In A Plunging Tank Top As She Wishes A ‘Good Morning’ To Her Fans

Instagram model Laurence Bédard impressed her 2.8 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 6, showed the celebrity in casual attire as she wished all of her fans a “Good morning.”

Laurence wore a unique black tank top that not only plunged down low and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage but featured a cut-out bottom section. Cropped to show off her toned midriff, two straps also hung down in the front. She teamed this with a pair of faded denim jeans and completed her look with a delicate gold chain around her neck.

The first image that she shared showed the outfit from the front as she gave a small smile for the camera. Her dark locks were styled in gentle waves and parted to the side as she cocked her head at a slight angle.

The second shot gave a further perspective to the outfit. This time, Laurence stood side on to the photographer and looked over one shoulder. This angle showed off her slender arms and some of her lower back as well as the top of her pert derriere.

Laurence posed next to what appeared to be a large flatscreen TV mounted on the wall. Red roses could also be seen in a small vase on a small side table.

The celebrity also tagged the fashion label Pretty Little Thing in the post, giving her supporters an indication of where to head to should they want to achieve the same look.

As soon as Laurence posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within 11 hours, the set had already amassed a whopping 62,700 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are the perfect woman,” a fan declared.

“Good Morning Lauren, absolutely love the brunette hair and style, your big green eyes, and those pouty lips to make one hell of a smile,” another user stated.

“Good morning as well gorgeous like the tatts as well,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the kissing emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers also opted to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one also got a serious work out as well.

