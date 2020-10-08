Chanel West Coast Moisturizes Lips In Palm-Print Bikini & Teases A Big Announcement

Chanel relaxed on a pool float shaped like a pink convertible.

Chanel West Coast showed off her bombshell curves while basking in the sun and moisturizing her lips in a recent Boomerang clip. The Ridiculousness star shared the snippet of footage with her 3.5 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, and she teased that she’s about to make a big announcement about a new project.

Chanel, 32, was filmed from above as she floated around in a pool and soaked up some rays. She was stretched out on a inflatable lounger shaped like a classic, ’50s-style convertible, complete with tail fins. Its printed-on license plate identified it as a California car and a product from the Funboy company.

Chanel wore a white bikini with a green palm-print pattern. Her top featured triangular cups that curved inwards and tapered up to form a halter neck. The pieces crisscrossed between her collarbones, creating a triangle-shaped cutout that showcased a considerable amount of her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms had a retro look, thanks to their high waist and low-cut leg. The silhouette enhanced her hourglass shape.

The “No Plans” songstress gave the whole vibe of her video even more of a vintage feel by rocking a pair of classic cat-eye sunglasses with white frames. She wore her wavy brunette tresses partially pulled up in high pigtails. Her lustrous locks flowed down over her shoulders.

Chanel was propped up on her right elbow, and her toned, tanned legs were stretched out in front of her. In her left hand, she held a pink container of lip balm shaped like a large lollipop, complete with a stick and a spherical top. She rubbed some of the product on her plump pout before tilting her head to the side and glancing up at the camera in a sassy manner.

In the caption of her post, Chanel revealed that she’s been shooting footage for something that’s about to drop, and she’s going to announce what it is soon.

While many of Chanel’s followers let her know that they couldn’t wait for her next project, others expressed excitement over her brief Instagram clip and how amazing she looked in it.

“Dear Lord what a stunner!” gushed one fan.

“You are too fine girl!” another message read.

“Your tan looks so bomb!!” a third commenter wrote.

“Chanel you are so pretty and cute,” a fourth devotee added.

Chanel’s last big project was her music video for the single “No Plans.” It was a huge production that included multiple outfit changes, and a few of her looks were sexy swimsuits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her birthday gift to her Instagram followers was a steamy snapshot that showed her rocking the same bejeweled bikini that she wore in the video.