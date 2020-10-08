Qimmah Russo Dares Fans To ‘Train Insane’ As She Performs Side Lunges While Lifting A Dumbbell

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo amazed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 7, saw the celebrity performing a variety of amazing exercises while wearing skimpy workout attire. In the caption, she implored her fans to “train INSANE” in order to achieve change.

Sharing a variety of clips, Qimmah not only highlighted her insane exercises but her enviable physique as well. Wearing a matching pair of black shorts and a longsleeved crop top, the outfit also featured white piping. She wore black runners and completed her look with a matching face mask as she was working out in a public gym. In some of the clips, she had replaced the face mask with a black-and-white bandanna.

In the first video, Qimmah rested a dumbbell on her shoulders, supporting it with her hands, as she did a series of lunges. She then ditched the weighs and performed another set, this time changing things up by including a kick before she performed the task. A third clip showed her jumping from side to side on a small step, giving yet another variation to the same exercise.

The fourth video showed the celebrity standing on one leg, on top of the step. She then stretched out her foot, holding onto it with her hands as she lowered herself into a squat. Finally, Qimmah stretched out with an impressive forward split.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the set had garnered more than 7,800 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Just looking at that first one hurts my back…,” one follower wrote in reference to the side lunges Qimmah performed while lifting weights.

“The best way to TRAIN!!” a fan declared in the comments section.

“Omg I love female athletes,” another user stated.

“You are my favorite fitness person/model to follow on Instagram,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the energetic clips. The most popular appeared to be the fire, muscly arm, and variants on the heart emoji. However, the 100 and heart-eyed ones were also in regular rotation.

Qimmah likes to keep a steady stream of content flowing on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Tuesday, the fitness guru showed off her lithe figure while wearing a black micro dress and a white T-shirt. Her fans were instantly impressed and dived into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.