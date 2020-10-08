Anna Vakili Displays Her Legs In New Vacation Pic

On Wednesday, October 7, British model and TV personality Anna Vakili went online and shared a hot pic from her Dubai getaway to mesmerize her legions of followers.

In the pic, Anna rocked a beige-colored lingerie set which she teamed with a button-down shirt. Her bra consisted of wired cups and a plunging neckline. She undid the first few buttons of the shirt and slipped the garment off her left shoulder to show off a glimpse of cleavage. She also flaunted her sexy legs and thighs.

Anna completed her attire with a pair of slippers from Chanel to match her lingerie set. She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate pendant, an assortment of rings, and a gold bracelet. She also accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Drift Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the model had been vacationing lately. The shoot took place outdoors, during the day.

To pose, Anna sat on a sun lounger. She lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and gazed straight into the camera. In the caption, she asked her fans whether she should travel back to London or stay in Dubai for a few more days.

Within six hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 24,000 likes. Besides, many of Anna’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her sexy figure and pretty looks. Several commentators also suggested she extend her vacations if that would make her happy.

“You are looking fabulous and amazing!! Can you please follow me back on Instagram?” one of her fans commented.

“Stay there!! Nothing interesting is happening here in London. You look gorgeous, btw,” chimed in another user.

“Looking great, Anna. You should definitely extend your trip. I would love to go to there. Can’t go now because I’m in college. Hopefully, I can in future,” a third follower wrote.

“Ohh my God, Anna. You always look amazing. No words to express your beauty as it’s beyond imagination. Love you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “sexiest,” and “perfect,” to express their adoration.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Belle Hassan, Natalia Zoppa, Maria Wild, and Francesca Allen.

Anna shared another vacation photo on October 2 in which she rocked a rust-colored bikini which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. To date, the pic has garnered more than 42,000 likes.