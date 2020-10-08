Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Plays Dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, October 8 tease that Victor isn’t too keen on Nikki’s great advice about how to smooth over the Adam problem. Meanwhile, Victoria makes a big business move that happens to cause Phyllis some significant issues. Phyllis doesn’t let that phase her, though, and she stands her ground.

Adam (Mark Grossman) causes problems between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to SheKnows Soaps. Nikki knows just what will fix the Newman family woes. She pushes Victor to ask Adam (Mark Grossman) to leave town. If Adam didn’t live in Genoa City, then everything would eventually calm down. Sure, Victor is angry with his daughter over her part in the exposé, but that is minor in the grand scheme of things.

Victor, however, does not appreciate Nikki’s advice at all. She wants them to enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the park with the gorgeous fall leaves, but Victor isn’t having it. As soon as she suggests that Victor’s youngest son leave, that is it for him. He ends up storming out of the park, leaving Nikki alone, so she’s forced to turn to somebody else to help with her plan of removing Adam from the city.

Cliff Lipson / CBS

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) makes a power move. She realizes that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) is already on the ropes with a big tax bill due. Phyllis took out a loan to pay the Feds, and she thought she had some breathing room. However, Victoria got wind of her problems because of Phyllis’s insistent pitch the other day, so she dug around a bit. Vicky ended up buying out Phyllis’s new loan just one day after the redhead signed the paperwork. Now Victoria owns Phyllis, and she wants a stake in the Grand Phoenix Hotel.

However, Phyllis stands her ground. She is not about to give Victory the remaining one-quarter of the business she’s worked so hard to build and secure for herself. There is something about Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) sisters. First, it was Abby (Melissa Ordway), and now it is Victoria. Phyllis cannot manage to get herself free and clear of them.

Nick realizes something is going on, but he’s pretty busy with the fallout Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) experienced after Billy’s (Jason Thompson) story and Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer. Even so, he encourages his girlfriend to ask for help, but she refuses to take Nick’s help. She thinks she can maneuver her way out of this massive debt on her own.