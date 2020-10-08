Yovanna Ventura Slays In Skintight Laced Up Micro Dress

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 7, showed the celebrity in a variety of poses while wearing a strapless satin micro dress.

Yovanna stood in front of a full-length mirror in order to capture her captivating poses. She wore a black strapless minidress that hugged her curves and showed off her enviable figure. Her dark hair was straightened and parted in the middle and she completed her look with a pair of super-high pointy-toed stilettos.

The first image saw Yovanna standing in front of the camera, showing off her long legs as she pouted for the photographer. A second snap revealed a smiling Yovanna as she looked over one shoulder. Her reflection in the mirror showed off the front of her outfit once more, revealing plenty of her cleavage as well.

However, it was the third photo that revealed the stunning back to her dress. Thick lacings were threaded through gold riveted holes and pulled tightly. As she leaned toward the mirror, her curvaceous booty was definitely the highlight for many in this shot.

Yovanna also shared some video footage for her adoring fanbase. With “WAP” by Cardi B. (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) playing in the background, the model was seen squatting at the start of the clip. She then carefully rose to a standing position before moving along in time to the song.

While the caption was in Spanish, a Google translation revealed a pep talk from the model to her followers. Aimed at mothers and women, in particular, Yovanna insisted that they should always give themselves love first as a priority before giving it to anyone else.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the set had already racked up 130,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

“The Puerto Rican princess,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Just beautiful! But your wonderful heart makes it even better!” a fan declared.

“Damn you look so decadent,” another user stated.

“The perfect killer LBD [little black dress],” a fourth person wrote, also using the heart-eyed emoji for further emphasis.

With an array of comments written in Spanish, many of her supporters avoided the language barrier by the use of emoji. Along with the heart-eyed one, the most popular appeared to be the fire, kissing, and variants on the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna recently gave another pep talk along with a lingerie update shared to her official social media account. Wearing a bra and panties in an ivory color and with lacy beige floral accents, the celebrity insisted that confidence is what “breeds beauty.”