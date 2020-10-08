Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shares Adorable Couple Photos To Celebrate Extended Engagement

Brittany Matthews warmed the hearts of her 697 thousand Instagram followers by sharing three adorable photos with her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Brittany used the post to share her excitement about the two being engaged a little longer than originally expected due to the fact that they are expecting a child soon.

In her first snap, Brittany stood out as she wore an elegant white dress. The gown featured short sleeves as the skirt fell to the length of her ankles. Mahomes kept his attire simple, as he wore a pair of grey jeans and a black short sleeve t-shirt. The couple posed facing each other while they held hands. They also gazed into each other’s eyes while they both smiled. The shot appeared to be taken in a forrest, as they stood in knee-high grass while numerous trees were in the backdrop.

In the second photo, Mahomes and Brittany were embraced in a hug as they turned to smile at their photographer. Mahomes placed his hands on his finacée’s lower back as she rested her hands around his biceps. Brittany looked stunning in a strapless sky blue gown that was fitted around her chest and hung loose from her waist down. The fitness influencer’s sandy blond hair was fashioned into curls and fell down the length of her back.

In her final picture included in the post, Brittany wore a lacy white gown, which featured thin straps around her shoulders and exposed a small amount of her cleavage. She complimented her ensemble with a pair of high heels. The recently engaged couple had their picture taken as they were in mid-stride while walking. Brittany held Mahome’s hand while her left rested on his forearm. As she grinned at the camera’s lens, Mahomes looked directly at her.

Brittany’s fans raced into the comments section to express how excited they were for their child to be born.

“Aww I’m so happy for you guys!!!” one person stated.

“I sure hope you continue to post your pregnancy journey, and I can’t wait to see what baby Mahomes will look like,” another follower exclaimed.

“Aww I love you guys together can’t wait to see the baby,” a third fan wrote.

The snaps racked up well over 20,000 likes in under an hour after it went live.

Mahomes is doing everything possible to protect the safety of his unborn child while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic currently impacting some players in the NFL. As reported by The Inquisitr, the two are being sure to practice social distancing in their own home.