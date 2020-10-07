Donald Trump’s White House Might Have Exposed Veterans Group To Coronavirus, Report Says

A Wednesday report from The Daily Beast claimed that Donald Trump and his White House might have exposed a veterans group to coronavirus.

According to the publication, the White House notified the veteran’s charity, Greatest Generations Foundation, on October 2 that a September 27 event on the property for Gold Star families might have exposed individuals to COVID-19. The warning came in the wake of Trump, the first lady, and at least 17 White House aides testing positive for the virus.

The concerning report noted that pictures from the event showed minimal social distancing or preventative masks. However, attendees claimed to have been tested before attending the gathering.

According to a Republican allegedly close to the White House, the Trump administration is experiencing a breakdown in communication amid the internal coronavirus outbreak.

“The communication breakdown during this is even worse than usual. Different departments and offices are not talking or communicating appropriately, people are doing different things, and officials are having trouble getting on the same page. The East Wing and the West Wing are dealing with this totally differently. It’s just a mess.”

Brian Morgenstern, a White House spokesman, spoke to The Daily Beast about the outreach to Davis, which the publication said “raises questions” about whether COVID-19 positive people attended the event.

“The White House has a robust contact tracing process led by the medical unit with CDC guidance,” he said.

According to Davis, all of the Gold Star families who attended the event have yet to exhibit symptoms of coronavirus.

The veterans event came just one day following the event announcing Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination ceremony, which some believe is an early source of the outbreak. As reported by The Cut, the event — much the like veterans affair — received scrutiny from the lack of social distancing and face masks. Many attendees, including Trump, Hope Hicks, and Chris Christie, subsequently tested positive for the disease.

“They shook hands, they hugged, and talked closely,” the report read. “Six of the seven infected guests were sitting in the first few rows of the mostly maskless crowd.”

Trump himself tested positive for coronavirus and recently left Walter Reed Medical Center after a multi-day treatment. As The Inquisitr reported, Robert Wachter, the chair of the Department of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco, warned that the president is most likely still contagious and faces a significant chance of dying.

Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, noted that some experience a reversal in their condition five to eight days after the last symptoms of the virus.