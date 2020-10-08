Adam Kovic & Ryan Haywood Nude Photo Allegations Stir Controversy With Rooster Teeth Fans

Rooster Teeth personalities Ryan Haywood and Adam Kovic are attracting controversy to the Texas-based production company after both facing accusations of misconduct and allegations of nude photo leaks.

The scandal that unfolded this week has rocked the outfit and roiled fans, leading to an uncertain future for the company that publishes web series, live action networks, video games, and podcasts. As Distractify reported, Haywood announced this week that he was leaving the production company to focus on his family after making what he called “mistakes.” While he did not go into details, the outlet noted that there is a rumor of nude photos of him circulating online.

I made mistakes and will be leaving RT to focus on rebuilding my family and life. I'm sorry to anyone I've hurt. I do want to say emphatically that I never did anything illegal. The consequences of my actions are mine to deal with, please stop harassing and threatening my family. — Ryan Haywood (@RyanTheTwit) October 6, 2020

The Distractify report noted that Haywood had been with the outfit since 2011 and was a key part of the animation for the popular series Red vs. Blue. Kovic has been a personality featured on Funhaus, a subsidiary of Rooster Teeth.

The report noted that Kovic also faced allegations of a photo leak, though there is no confirmation that either of the two men actually appeared in the rumored pictures. While the allegations had become a topic of major discussion and speculation on social media, the report added that many others had expressed skepticism given the shaky nature of the claims.

The drama deepened with a tweet from former Funhaus contributor Rahul Kohli, who said that Kovic was the reason for his departure.

“I haven’t been a part of the Funhaus family for over a year and refuse to make any further content with them. Blame Adam Kovic,” he wrote, adding that his feelings had nothing to do with the alleged nude photo leak.

The organization appeared to address the drama on Wednesday, releasing a statement on Twitter noting that they had “parted ways” with two employees, who were not mentioned by name.

“Our Code of Conduct is meant for everyone in our community to follow and that includes our staff and anyone who works or partners with Rooster Teeth. We have parted ways with two employees whose conduct did not reflect the values we strive to uphold in our Code of Conduct,” the statement read.

David Becker / Getty Images

The organization added that they would be “adjusting our programming accordingly” and thanked fans for their support and patience during the challenging time, but offered no further details about what kind of changes fans may see to upcoming content.

Many took the statement as confirmation that Kovic had left as well, which had not been publicly announced, though there was not yet word from either him or the production outfit of his departure.