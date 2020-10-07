Marona Tanner Puts On A Leggy Display In A Black Sporty Outfit

Australian model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, October 7, and wowed her legions of followers with a set of hot, sporty pics.

In the snapshots, Marona rocked a black sports bra which she teamed with matching gym shorts. The risqué ensemble showed off a glimpse of her bare midsection as well as her toned thighs.

Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers. She wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. To pose, Marona sat against a multi-colored wall. Some trees could also be seen in the distant background.

The hottie shared two snapshots from the shoot. In the first photo, she sat on the floor with her legs spread apart. She leaned slightly forward and lifted her chin. The hottie gazed at the camera and puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, Marona leaned against the wall and extended her legs forward. She raised her arms and held her hands behind her head.

In the caption, Marona asked her fans which picture do they like better. She also tagged her skin-tanning service, Sydney Spray Tans and Fitness, for acknowledgment.

Within 12 hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 4,400 likes. Besides, several of Marona’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 190 messages in which they praised her amazing body.

“Pretty, pretty, pretty!! I love you so much! Be happy!! Sending you kisses,” one of her fans commented.

“Beyond stunning!! You are an angelic beauty!!” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! You look amazing in both the pics but I like the right one better,” a third follower wrote.

“What a lovely, sunkissed body. The world is better with you. You are great,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “queen,” “perfect,” and “simply stunning,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her followers, some models and influencers also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Casey Fleyshman and Nikita Sullivan.

Marona regularly uploads her stylish pics on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on September 23, she posted a set of glamorous snaps in which she rocked a stylish black maxi dress that put her cleavage on display. The ensemble also provided fans with a glimpse of her well-toned legs. To date, the post has garnered more than 15,000 likes.