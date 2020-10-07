Laura Sagra Uses A Tiny Black Bandanna As A Top In Latest Sizzling Instagram Update

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 954,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, October 7, showed the ingenious way in which the celebrity used a bandanna in order to make a stylish top.

Laura wore a faded and distressed denim high-waisted skirt as she posed for her latest Instagram share. However, her fans were more interested in the top that she wore, which was highlighted further by the sunlight shining down on her. It appeared that she had simply taken a small black-and-white patterned bandanna and folded it in half before tying it around her body. It fitted tightly over her chest but then draped low over her midriff. However, plenty of her ribcage was exposed, almost showing some underboob in the process.

The model’s long blond hair was straightened and parted to the side. As she tilted her head slightly and pouted at the camera while tucking one hand into the pocket of her skirt, her golden locks hung down over one shoulder.

She completed the look with a variety of gold chains around her neck as well as a pastel pink watch on one wrist.

It appeared that the model stood in her own living room. Behind her, a comfortable-looking gray settee filled the space along with a low table.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the photo had already gathered 11,700 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

Many commentators stated that Laura looked “beautiful” — using both English and Spanish languages to do so.

“Fabulous,” another follower wrote in the comments section.

“Can I borrow your handkerchief?” a fan joked.

“So sexy,” another user stated.

“So stylish and so Cute,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji which added further emphasis to their words.

Many of her followers avoided the language barrier altogether by using emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones, often being repeated in long strings as they aimed to show the celebrity just how enthusiastic they were about her latest snap.

Laura is well-known for her bikini shots on Instagram, often sharing the limelight with fellow modeling sensation, Daniela Medina. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the pair recently showed off their svelte figures while dancing around in skimpy swimwear. As to be expected, both of their fanbases were instantly captivated by the clip.