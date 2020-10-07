‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Images: Yennefer Appears Bound In Chains

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of The Witcher were eagerly awaiting to see which character would get a Season 2 look-in. Already, Ciri (Freya Allan) was shown in what appeared to be training gear and Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) got a new suit of armor. On Wednesday, it was Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) turn.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 1 of Netflix’s The Witcher. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

The Season 1 finale of The Witcher saw Yennefer involved in the grueling Battle of Sodden. Along with her fellow sorceresses, Yennefer unleashed some pretty spectacular magic in order to attack their foe. As pointed out by Screen Rant, while she may have survived the ordeal, it was generally known by fans that she would still have to cop the consequences of her actions. The new images appear to show that she has since been bound in chains.

Two new images of Yennefer were released by Netflix to their official Twitter account for The Witcher. Using a poem, the network warned viewers that Yennifer would vanish from sight before returning once more.

She used her full might,

and the battlefield burned.

Then she vanished from sight,

But Yen will return. pic.twitter.com/1sdWujA6KS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 7, 2020

The new ket art was later shared by the series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. She also added further details in her caption, stating that the mage has always been someone who cares about power but “so is everyone else,” giving the suggestion that there might be further powerplays by others in the next installment.

Finally, Chalotra also shared the two images on her official Instagram account.

While Yennefer has survived the Battle of Sodden, according to a new synopsis released by Screen Rant, her long time friend and lover believes her to be dead.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

This synopsis explains why Ciri was shown in training gear and with a wooden sword in her shots released on Tuesday. It also explains the witcher’s motivation as to why he takes her there. However, it does little to explain when and how he will discover that Yennefer has survived the finale.

This also means that at least some of the upcoming episodes will likely also be split once more between the main characters. While Geralt and Ciri’s storyline now seems to be running concurrently, Yennefer’s story still appears to be somewhat on the outer. Unfortunately, viewers will likely have to wait until the premiere in order to find out more.