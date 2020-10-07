Bebe Rexha Wows Fans With A Tiny Red Top And A Dangerous Amount Of Sideboob

Bebe Rexha’s latest racy Instagram video is creating quite a stir with her fans — and just barely staying within the site’s strict rules.

The singer took to the social media site on Wednesday to share a video of herself modeling a tiny red top that showed a dangerous amount of sideboob. The revealing outfit kept the 31-year-old just covered enough to stay within the site’s rules against overt nudity, and went over huge with fans.

The video had Rexha sporting a bright red top that matched her hair. As she stood in what appeared to be a dressing room, with racks of clothes behind her, the star showed off the tiny top that left very little to the imagination. Rexha stood facing the camera and adjusted her pants slightly, then turned toward the side to show off the even more revealing view.

Rexha said the outfit was “so cute,” and then instructed the person holding the camera to get a shot of her tight jeans, which had the word “Jealous” emblazoned across the front. The statement appeared to be a tie-in to her latest project, her soon-to-be released single “Baby, I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat. She included a hashtag with the name of the song in the post’s caption, and spoke the name of the song as the clip concluded.

As The Daily Mail reported, Rexha has been sharing some racy images this week to build up excitement for the new song. On Monday, she released what the newspaper called “Poison Ivy-inspired artwork” that had her in some very revealing clothing. The newspaper added that the project is highly anticipated.

“Warner Bros. will release the talented twosome’s collaboration as the lead single off the 31-year-old Brooklyn-born Albanian rocker’s upcoming second studio album this Friday,” the report noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, Rexha had already shown off a bikini picture to promote the single, sharing a close-up photo where she rocked a skimpy top that also showed off plenty of skin in what looked to be a professional photo shoot.

The dressing room clip shared on Wednesday made a huge impression on Rexha’s fans, racking up more than 150,000 likes in less than an hour. Many left comments, wowed by her racy looks.

“Your outfit is amazing,” one person wrote.

“You are a very beautiful woman,” another fan wrote, adding a fire emoji to punctuate the comment.

“You have the perfect body!! I am jealous!!” added another.