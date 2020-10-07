‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Chelsea Takes A Fall

The Young and the Restless episode on Wednesday, October 7, featured Chelsea taking a serious fall after Adam cut the power at Chancellor Communications. Chance worried about his job as Abby encouraged him to dump Adam for good. Sharon began her long recovery after surgery.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) showed up at Billy’s (Jason Thompson) office and tried to force him to recant the article. Billy warned her part two would come out soon. They argued about Adam (Mark Grossman), and Chelsea brought up Delia, telling Billy his late daughter wouldn’t be proud of him. She also noted that she never would’ve let Victoria (Amelia Heinle) adopt Johnny if she’d known how vindictive they would be. Then, Chelsea left.

At Adam’s penthouse, Chance (Donny Boaz) told Adam that he told Paul (Doug Davidson) the truth about being the agent in Billy’s story. Because of that, Chance’s job was in trouble. Adam vowed he had Chance’s back, and Chance left to meet with Paul.

Adam got a call about Billy being in the office, and he ordered the person to wait for his signal. The power at Chancellor Communications went out, and Chelsea was trapped in the elevator while Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) were in the office together. Billy used his phone’s flashlight to search for another listening device, and Lily was shocked to learn the lengths that Chelsea and Adam went to in order to know what they were doing.

Chelsea yelled for help, and she eventually decided to try to climb out of the elevator. She fell and laid unconscious on the floor.

At Billy’s suite, Adam wore a ballcap and searched through Billy’s things.

Back in the office, Lily explained that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tried to make her pull the plug and even attempted to use Neil (Kristoff St. John) as a reason. Billy admired Lily’s handling of Nikki. When the power returned, Billy located Chelsea in the elevator, and he called 911 and yelled to Lily for help.

At Society, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) discussed Sharon’s (Sharon Case) successful surgery. Talk turned to Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and the bullying she experienced because of Adam’s actions. Abby offered to help. However, she couldn’t go with Mariah to meet Faith at Crimson Lights because Chance planned to stop by the restaurant.

At Sharon’s, she settled in after surgery. Faith and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tried to help Sharon feel comfortable. Then, Faith played down her problems, but Sharon talked her into meeting Mariah for coffee. Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and they discussed their daughter’s situation. They bickered a bit over Adam because Sharon insisted on blaming Billy for Faith’s woes. Ultimately, Nick tried to leave things on a high note.

At Crimson Lights, Mariah and Faith talked. Faith mentioned she’d seen Sharon cry. As their discussion progressed, Faith trolled Mariah by mentioning her other sister, Summer (Hunter King), and she seemed in good spirits. Rey stopped by to check things out, and Mariah expressed her happiness that he was moving back into Sharon’s.

Chance and Abby talked at Society. She urged him to cut ties with Adam, and Chance admitted he had a meeting with Paul soon. Later, Chance told Abby he was falling in love with her, and she seemed happy about that. They went to her room to plan their future.