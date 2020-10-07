Sara Underwood Slays In Sparkly Bikini While Enjoying Outdoor Hot Tub

Sara Underwood stunned many of her 9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 7, with her most recent post. The former Playboy model and Cabinland star took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself in a stylish bikini as she enjoyed a relaxing time in her outdoor hot tub.

Underwood had on a dark dark two-piece bathing suit with light details, which gave the garment a sparkly effect. The top featured a strapless design with a tight band in the middle. It was narrow and sat low, showing off quite a bit of her cleavage. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms that rose up to her navel. It had a hipster cut that offered a good amount of coverage.

In the first photo, Underwood was in front of the tub. She was holding a hand, which very likely belonged to her boyfriend Jacob Witzling, with whom she lives and builds the tiny cabins featured on the YouTube show Cabinland. In this shot, she also wore a red checkered coverup, matching rain boots and a beanie.

The other three shots captured Underwood inside the tub as she struck different poses.

Underwood teased her followers in the caption, inviting them to “get steamy.” She also revealed that the post was an ad for Fashion Nova, one of the brands for which she is an ambassador, and included the details of her bikini.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within half an hour, it has garnered more than 20,400 likes and upwards of 120 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Underwood with compliments, praising everything from her body to her sense of humor.

“How do you fit all your clothes in a tiny house / van thing?” one user asked.

“[H]onestly, not sure how jacob concentrates on anything!!!!” replied another fan.

“You are gorgeous. But the only thought that came to mind was the old Bugs Bunny cartoons. ‘Hmm, rabbit stew,'” chimed in a third admirer.

“[W]hat is this?? We want to see more pictures of Jacob in that swimsuit!!” joked a fourth fan.

Underwood keeps her fans coming back with a mix of content. Earlier this week, she posted a slideshow in which she rocked a casual outfit for “date night,” as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She had on a blue knit sweater with a cropped hem that flaunted her toned midriff. Brown buttons adorned the sweater, which she wore it off the right shoulder. She teamed it with a pair of houndstooth-print pants whose waistband sat above her navel.