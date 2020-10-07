Jane Fonda Claims Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Gift To The Left’

Actress Jane Fonda, who is a fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, on Wednesday called the coronavirus “God’s gift to the left,” Fox News reported.

“We are people who can help determine which way humanity goes,” she said. “What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we’re just so lucky, we just have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have.”

“I just think COVID is God’s gift to the left,” she added.

Although Fonda acknowledged that her comment is a “terrible thing to say,” she suggested the pandemic has revealed Trump’s true character and spotlighted “what is being done” to average Americans.

“We can see it now, people who couldn’t see it before, you know, they see it now and we have a chance to harness that anger.”

According to Breitbart, Fonda — who has been open about her left-wing politics for years — suggested that the crisis will allow the Democratic Party to pursue the climate change policies they continue to push in Washington, D.C.

Fonda previously sparked controversy for her 1972 trip to North Vietnam where she took a photo on an anti-aircraft gun that was used to attack American pilots. The incident led to the creation of the nickname “Hanoi Jane.”

While Fonda focused on the positive of the pandemic, Breitbart noted that the crisis had fueled drug abuse, overdoses, and suicides. Notably, the American Medical Association claimed that the lockdowns designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 have led to an increase in opioid use and abuse, and 40 U.S. states have reported surges in drug overdoses.

Per The Hill, Fonda previously criticized Trump in June while speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon. During the interview, the actress claimed that the election of the real estate mogul revealed the blatant racism that has purportedly always been present in America.

Trump has faced criticism — often from the political left — for his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, per The Hill. As of Wednesday evening, the disease has killed over 211,000 Americans, and the United States has over 7.5 million total cases.

The head of state recently contracted coronavirus and completed his treatment at Walter Reed Medical to return to the White House on Monday. As The Inquisitr reported, Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco, warned on Wednesday that the president still faces a significant chance of dying from the illness, despite claims that he is symptom-free. According to Wachter, Trump likely faces a more than one-in-10 chance of death.