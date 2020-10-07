Abby Dowse Shows Off Enviable Buns By The Pool In A Pink-And-White Thong Bikini: ‘Cheeky’

Abby Dowse spent a relaxing day by the pool on Wednesday, where she looked smoking hot in yet another one of her barely there bikinis. The model returned to her Instagram page today to share a snap from her time by the water, much to the delight of her devoted fans.

The Aussie hottie posed in profile to the camera in the steamy shot, turning her head over her shoulder to meet the lens with a sultry gaze. She sat down on her knees at the edge of the pool and propped herself up on the heels of her chunky white sneakers as the wind whipped her long, platinum locks messily around her face.

It appeared to be the perfect day to be outside, as the cloudless blue sky was illuminated by the bright, golden sun. Abby, of course, found an incredible ensemble to wear as she lounged by the water that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Abby looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy pink-and-white bikini from Oh Polly that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included a T-shirt-style top with pink cap sleeves that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its white bodice clung tightly to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets and cut off just below her bust, teasing a glimpse of her tight midsection as well.

The two-piece included a pair of white thong bottoms that covered up only what was necessary of Abby’s lower half, leaving her enviable buns almost completely exposed as she worked the camera. Fans got a peek of the beauty’s shapely thighs and toned legs as well thanks to the garment’s high-cut design, while its contrasting pink waistband drew attention to her trim waist.

Abby added a dainty chain bracelet to add a hint of bling to her scanty swimwear look. Meanwhile, her choice of footwear gave the ensemble a sporty vibe.

Fans went wild for the scandalous sight, awarding the new addition to Abby’s IG grid nearly 6,000 likes and dozens of comments within just one hour of going live.

“Gorgeous woman you look spectacular,” one person praised.

“Awesome cheeky!” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful as always,” a third follower remarked.

“You give me life,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby is often seen baring her booty on social media, more often than not in racy outfits. On Sunday, the model turned up the heat when she slipped into a strappy black bodysuit and thigh-high boots. That post was another hit with her followers, racking up over 34,000 likes to date.