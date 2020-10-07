Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Low-Cut White Mini Dress

On Wednesday, October 7, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 621,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing in front of a white wall. She sizzled in a ruched low-cut white mini dress with puff sleeves and hook-and-eye closures. The garment, which was from the clothing brand Oh Polly, accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and toned thighs. The color of the dress also looked gorgeous against Rachel’s tan skin. She finished off the sultry look with a ring and a silver watch worn on her right wrist.

For the photos, the blond bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel stood with one of her hands on her waist and her legs crossed. She focused her attention on the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by leaning to the right, as she grazed the back of her head with her fingertips. The social media sensation looked directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Manchester, England.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 5,000 likes. Many of Rachel’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wooooow perfect…. very very attractive woman,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“That is just so [e]xquisite, [b]eautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous fire emoji.

“This is stunning,” remarked another follower.

“Looking so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing risque ensembles.

For instance, last week she uploaded a picture, in which she sported a revealing crocheted swimsuit manufactured by the online retailer Fashion Nova. That tantalizing photo has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.