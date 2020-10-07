WWE Rumors: Major Superstar’s Contract Reportedly Set To Expire, Per ‘PWInsider’

Ronda Rousey hasn’t wrestled for WWE or appeared on any of the promotion’s shows since WrestleMania 35. However, while the former UFC star hasn’t competed since 2019, she is still under contract with the company. Her tenure could be coming to an end soon, though, as her current deal is reportedly set to expire, according to PWInsider.

The report highlighted that Rousey’s original deal was signed until April 10 of next year. If that’s still the case, she only has six months left until she’s officially a free agent again.

The article also speculated that the former Raw Women’s Champion could have quietly agreed to an extension, but no updates have been confirmed in that regard. Her long-term hiatus also suggests otherwise.

It’s worth noting that Rousey has been spotted at the company’s headquarters since she took time off. Cain Velasquez uploaded a picture of the two of them to social media a few months ago. The two of them were at the building for meetings. At the time, it was reported that Rousey may have been there to discuss her future.

It is believed that Rousey stepped away to start a family. As of this writing, she hasn’t announced a pregnancy. However, she has frequently expressed an interest in working with Vince McMahon’s promotion again, and recent updates have indicated that she’s about to.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she was spotted training with Roddy Piper’s daughter and other wrestlers. This led to speculation that she could be getting back into fighting shape in order to return to the squared circle.

The Inquisitr article also pointed out that the superstar wants another match with Natalya at some point. She also threw shade at Becky Lynch, who is arguably her foremost rival in WWE. While neither of those developments confirmed her long-awaited comeback, it was the most publicly engaged she’d been about sports entertainment since stepping away.

As documented by Cageside Seats, Natalya took to social media earlier this week and revealed that she’d been training with a mystery performer. Rousey’s name was mentioned by fans and pundits as the most likely candidate, though other reports have noted that it could have been Melina as she’s also been linked with a return.

If Rousey does re-join WWE, it likely won’t be on a full-time schedule. The superstar has been critical of unappreciative fans and the rigorous demands of the road. She instead wants to focus her time and energy on her family.