Cindy Mello Shows Off Her Cleavage & Fit Booty In Tight-Fitting Yoga Gear For Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello put her curves on full display in two photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the pictures, she rocked a tight-fitting sports bra along with leggings that embellished her fit backside as she struck sultry poses.

The Brazilian stunner frequently posts behind-the-scenes looks from her photo shoots on the social media platform, but for this update she posed in her personal workout gear. She shared a split screen of the two pics where she stood in front of a neutral-colored wall, which helped make her stunning figure stand out.

Mello – who is known for appearances in GQ, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated – had her long brunette hair in loose curls and swept to the right side of her head as she sported a chestnut brown ensemble from Alo Yoga. She had on a sports bra that was ribbed and had a scoop neckline and back, along with matching skintight leggings that outlined her lower body. The model accessorized with a pair of earrings.

In the first photo, the 25-year-old was photographed from the thighs up as she leaned forward and placed her right hand on her thigh. She tilted her head while giving a come-hither glare to the camera. This angle gave fans an eyeful of her slender midsection, and cleavage that was accentuated by the small top.

The social media influencer was captured from behind for the second pic. Mello had her left leg forward and held her arm straight down while resting it on her thigh. Her mouth was agape as she peered over her shoulder to shoot a smoldering look at the lens. The ensemble complemented her tanned skin which popped against the plain backdrop, and viewers caught a glimpse of her toned booty.

For the caption, Mello mentioned that putting on nice gym gear helped motivate her to workout. She tagged the athletic wear company, and added a hugging face emoji before uploading the post on Wednesday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 1.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the snaps, and more than 34,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over four hours after they were posted. Mello had over 170 comments, as her replies were littered with heart emoji. Fans filled the comments section with responses in both English and Portuguese.

“I can’t breathe!” one follower replied.

“Wifey material,” another added.

“No you’re providing your perfect body for this outfit!” a fan wrote in reference to the caption.

“Stunning,” an admirer commented while adding a fire emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mello showcased her assets in a black bodysuit.