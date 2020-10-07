Bri Teresi Flaunts Soccer Skills As She Does Keepie Uppies In Skimpy Outfit

Bri Teresi showed off her soccer skills on Tuesday, October 6, when she treated her 1 million Instagram followers to a video of herself doing kewpie uppies in a skimpy outfit.

The clip was taken outdoors and showed the Maxim model barefooted on the grass. She juggled the ball from one knee to the other for a total of 25 times until she lost control and used her foot to try to bring it back up. Teresi kept a concentrated face, maintaining her eyes on the ball at all times. She added the song “Blow the Whistle” by Oakland rapper Too $hort to the background of the video.

Teresi showed her athletic side while wearing a revealing a racy mismatched workout set. She had on a purple sports bra with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. It also had a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, showing off quite a bit of cleavage.

On her lower body, she wore a pair of navy blue shorts with white lines on the sides. The waistband sat just below her belly button, showcasing her toned upper abs.

In the caption, Teresi noted that she’s “still got it” and asked her fans whether they used to or still play.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 10,000 likes and over 480 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to share their own experiences with the sport and also to compliment Teresi on her skills.

“Oh my you also play football. Wow, also I don’t like to call it soccer. Rather call it football. Also your juggling skills are top class. So impressive,” one user said.

“Wow [screaming emoji] I had never seen that. You are not only Beautiful and DELICIOUS princess but also amazing footbol player,” replied another one.

“Very nice touch you got there.. [heart-eyes emoji] Played many years of select ball til injuries caught up,” a third one chimed in.

“Yes I played college soccer. What position did you play?” asked a fourth, and Teresi said she was a midfielder.

Teresi has been teasing her fans to a lot of great posts this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a snapshot in which she wore a metallic two-piece bathing suit that put her killer body front and center. It featured itty-bitty triangles in a copper shade with gold along the seams and chain straps. Her bottoms matched the color palette of the top, with thin strings with the same chain effect that tied into bows on her sides.