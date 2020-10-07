Zara Larsson Turns Up The Heat In PVC Corset & Skintight Pants For New Music Video

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself in the attire she wore for her new music video, “WOW.” The Swedish songstress recently released a single version with American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Larsson stunned in a black PVC corset top. The garment displayed her decolletage and the side of her body. As seen in the video, which you can watch here, it also featured her first name and a love heart across the front in silver glittery text. The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker paired the ensemble with pants of the same color and material. The top half of the item of clothing was tied up with string and showcased a hint of her upper thigh area. Larsson accessorized with hoop earrings and styled her long blond hair down with a full fringe while keeping her nails short. To complete the look, she wore black heels with sparkly silver jewels embroidered on them.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Larsson was snapped from a lower angle. The BRIT Award-nominated star gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She placed one hand on the wall beside her and gazed down at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Larsson was captured side-on while crouched down. She held both her hands on the wall and tilted her head up slightly. Larsson stared at the camera with a subtle mouth-open expression and showcased the detailing of her outfit from another position.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from the new single.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 75,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Zara we’re so proud of you, really proud of everything you have done since the beginning of your singing career, we love you, you always make us happy with your voice,” one user wrote.

“This video is HOT,” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“This is a fire outfit,” remarked a third fan.

“The only thing you have to say is WOW,” a fourth admirer commented.

On Larsson’s official YouTube channel, the video has been watched over 200,000 times within four hours. Carpenter also makes an appearance in the video.

