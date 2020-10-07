Qimmah Russo Performs Flawless Toe-Touch Jump Wearing Crop Top And Booty Shorts

Qimmah Russo caught lots of air in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon, thrilling her 1.6 million social media followers. The fitness powerhouse rocked an athletic jump while maintaining perfect form wearing a revealing ensemble that showed off her insane physique.

Qimmah encouraged supporters in the caption to take today and the upcoming week as a wonderful opportunity to embrace their skills and dreams. The post garnered 7,500 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

The photographer used a quick shutter speed to expertly capture Qimmah in perfect focus, as if she were frozen mid-air. She faced the camera head-on as she jumped, and had a huge grin on her face. She credited the agency ShotBySham for the killer image.

Both legs were spread in an impressive center split in which her feet were higher than her hips. Her arms mirrored the extension on both sides, and reached out to touch the tips of her pointed toes.

Qimmah’s insane muscular definition was on full display, and even more accentuated by the bright sunshine pouring over her.

She appeared to be in an industrial area featuring large slabs of cement in front of an immense steel pipe. The background made the height at which she jumped difficult to discern, but the small, distinct shadow of her form cast on the ground below gave a slight visual reference that appeared to be several feet apart.

Qimmah wore a matching ensemble comprised of a bright red crop top and a pair of short-shorts. The scoop neckline exposed her cleavage as she executed the jump, and the skimpy shorts left little to the imagination.

She paired the outfit with a pair of sporty yellow and black Nike’s with white soles.

Most of her blond hair was pulled into a high ponytail, and flew into the air with the force of her upward movement.

Qimmah’s Instagram followers loved the post, and were eager to express their adoration for her skills as well as her motivational attitude.

“You are soo amazing! Never stop doing what you do and or being yourself!!” exclaimed one supporter.

As recently covered by The Inquisitr, over the weekend Qimmah showed of her enviable figure in a completely different look that got her fans’ pulses racing.

She chose to go braless wearing a skintight, light pink dress that clung to every curve, posing next to a comical illustrated mural of a sultry female rabbit holding a bag of cash. To date, the post has racked up over 29,000 likes.