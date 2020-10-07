Nina Serebrova Shows Off Killer Bod In Neon Bikini

Nina Serebrova strutted her stuff in a video she shared with her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 7. The Belarusian stunner walked through the beach while rocking a mismatched neon bikini that bared her sensational figure.

The camera captured Serebrova from different angles as she struck a series of poses. She walked slowly while touching her hair, which was worn down and flew back with the wind. According to the geotag, the video was shot in Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Serebrova sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit whose top was neon yellow while the bottoms were neon green. The bra featured small triangles, which were widely spaced on her chest and showed off plenty of cleavage.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with thin strings that tied into bows. Serebrova pulled them high onto her sides, baring her curvy hips. The front was ruched and sat low, showcasing her tight stomach. She completed her outfit with a dark green coverup boasting a white polka-dot print.

Serebrova accessorized her ensemble with a gold necklace with a pendant that fell between her breasts and a second, which was much shorter, with a delicate stone.

In the caption, she revealed that her post was an ad for Bang Energy, which she represents as a model and ambassador, as noted in her Instagram bio. She was promoting its Key Lime Pie flavor, which Serebrova characterized as “transcendent” and “revolutionary.”

The clip has been viewed more than 60,100 likes, garnering upwards of 7,000 likes and over 180 comments within five hours. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her killer physique and to shower her with compliments.

“Wow wow Amazing as always Nina [two heart-eyes emoji] This was such an amazing video,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing girl [pink hearts] [heart kiss emoji] [heart-eyes] Absolutely stunning,” raved another fan.

“Woww so gorgeous @ninaserebrova sexy body, sexy bikini,” a third fan chimed in.

“How you can not love summer after such videos – I can’t imagine,” replied a fourth fan.

Serebrova often stuns her fans in her Instagram posts. Earlier this week, she shared a two-picture slideshow that captured her in an elegant pantsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. The pants were entirely black and sat above her belly button, hugging her slender midriff. The jacket was half black and half white and featured a plunging front that put on a busty display. She accessorized it with a black purse and a chain necklace with a padlock pendant.