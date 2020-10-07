Kristen Doute Reveals She Was Invited To Stassi Schroeder’s Wedding After All

The 'Vanderpump Rules' veterans were involved in a long feud, but reconciled during the pandemic.

Kristen Doute has revealed that she actually did get an invite to Stassi Schroeder’s wedding to Beau Clark.

The former Vanderpump Rules star posted an Instagram photo with the bride shortly after Stassi told fans that she married Beau last month in a secret ceremony.

In the photo shared to Kristen’s social media page, the longtime Bravo stars posed side by side with their arms around one another. Stassi wore a white stretchy dress with a matching long jacket over it, while Kristen was dressed in a pink floral outfit as she cradled her pregnant pal’s baby bump. The former SURvers were all smiles in the sweet shot.

In the background, party décor could be seen, including gold, pink, and white balloons.

In the caption to the pic, Kristen noted that despite their past drama, she did score an invitation to witness her friend’s nuptials.

In the comments section of the post, newlywed Stassi wrote, “I just choked laughing,” while her husband Beau added, “Ahahahahahaha.”

Other fans also reacted to the happy news of the rekindled friendship and that all-important invite.

“I’m so glad y’all decided your friendship was more important than the petty things! Congratulations Stassi on your wedding and your bundle of joy!” one fan wrote.

‘The witches are back,” another added, in reference to the reality stars’ Witches Of WeHo pact with pal Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

“Proof that covens cannot be broken,” added former Summer House star, Stephen McGee.

No one ever expected Kristen to be invited to the ceremony that was ultimately postponed due to the global health pandemic. Earlier this year, the Bravo veterans got into a Twitter feud after Kristen talked about Stassi’s career on the Vanderpump Rules After-Show. Stassi fired back on a podcast to say her ex-pal shouldn’t wonder why they were no longer friends and she teased that she shouldn’t be waiting for an invitation to her nuptials, per Us Weekly.

Stassi later confirmed that Kristen would not be invited to her wedding — which was originally supposed to be a destination affair in Italy this month — as their lengthy feud played out last season on Vanderpump Rules. The pair ultimately reconciled after they were fired from the Bravo reality show over the summer.

While she was invited to the small ceremony, only time will tell if Kristen will make the list for Stassi’s “dream” re-do, which she still hopes will take place in Italy in October 2021.