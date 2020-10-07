Donald Trump Still Has A ‘Significant Chance’ Of Dying, Doctor Says

Robert Wachter, a doctor and chair of the Department of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco, appeared on CNN on Wednesday and warned that Donald Trump still faces a “significant chance” of death from his coronavirus infection amid claims that he is symptom-free.

“He’s doing well, that’s great, he is not out of the woods,” he said, per Mediaite. “It won’t really be until next week that he would be getting to the end of the period during which we worry about a significant deterioration and compromise of his breathing.”

The medial professional continued to claim that Trump faces a “significant chance, probably more than one in 10,” of death. Notably, he referred to the overall numbers in coronavirus patients and Trump’s age and obesity to justify his comments.

The doctor’s comment comes amid optimistic remarks from White House doctor Sean Conley. As reported by NBC News, Conley released a memo on Wednesday in which he claimed the president has been free of fever for four days and has not needed supplemental oxygen since leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday. Conley said that Trump has detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies from blood samples — which most recovered patients carry, The New York Times reported — drawn Monday and noted that the president has claimed to “feel great.”

Along with Wachter, Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious disease expert, has warned of the possibility of Trump’s health taking a turn for the worse, National Post reported. Although Fauci noted that Trump looks well, he also highlighted that the president is “still early enough in the disease.”

Fauci pointed to the “clinical course” for the average person, which sometimes includes a “reversal” in after five to eight days.

“A reversal meaning, going in the wrong direction, and (you) get into trouble. It’s unlikely that it will happen, but they need to be heads-up for it.”

Trump returned to the White House on Tuesday and controversially removed his mask. Despite his purported turn for the better, Wachter claimed that the head of state is “almost certainly still contagious,” and will continue to be until approximately 10 days of no symptoms. During his appearance, Trump said Americans should not fear the virus. The comments drew criticism as over 211,000 Americans have died from the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, and many in the country do not have access to healthcare.

