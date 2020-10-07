Katie Bell Rocks A Barely There Pink Bikini While Posing With A Basketball

Katie Bell delighted her Instagram fan base of over 1.9 million when she posed in a bikini on Tuesday, October 6. The sizzling new snapshot captured the model channeling her sporty side while also flaunting her incredible curves.

The update included two photos that saw Katie in skimpy attire. The first photo in the set captured Katie posed against a graffiti-covered wall. She rested her backside on the structure and bent one leg underneath her derriere as she extended the opposite on the ground. Katie draped one arm over her head and balanced a basketball on her knee, gripping the top with her hand. She focused her attention on the floor and had her lips slightly parted.

Katie flaunted her bombshell body in a skimpy pink suit that was incredibly revealing. She sported a bandeau style top that stretched tightly across her chest, allowing her bust to come spilling out of the bottom. To up the ante even further, the suit had a plunging neckline that offered a tease of cleavage. The middle of the cups featured a large, gold clasp that held the two sides together.

The bottom of the suit was equally racy. It had thin, string sides with matching gold clasps that were tied in dainty bows around her hips, and its high cut design showed off one of her sculpted thighs. The bottoms had a curved band that dipped low on her waist, highlighting her trim midsection and leaving her toned abs in full view.

She styled her long, brunette locks with a middle part, and they spilled over her shoulder and back. She also rocked a pair of ankle socks and white sneakers to go along with the athletic look.

The second photo in the update featured an up-close and personal view of Katie’s hourglass curves as she hardly contained her ample assets.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. Within 22 hours, Katie’s fans have double-tapped the post over 109,000 times and left more than 800 comments for the social media star. Several Instagrammers raved over her bikini body while a few more applauded her for her athletic skills.

“Stunningly Gorgeous Katie,” one follower gushed, adding a set of pink heart emoji.

“The best beautiful perfect body. Your beauty knows no bounds,” another fan of Katie wrote.

“You better not play games hunny if you want to be with this man (meaning me baby),” a third Instagrammer raved alongside a few flame emoji.

“Love how cute & pretty your pink swimsuit looks! Stunning Katie,” a fourth chimed in.