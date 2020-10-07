Khloe Terae Wears Nothing Under Open Blazer In Racy New Pics

Khloe Terae tantalized many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 7, when she shared a series of snapshots of herself serving a fierce look while going braless under her open blazer, putting on a busty display.

The Canadian bombshell included 10 shots in the slideshow, all of which showed her outside posing in front of a brick wall. According to the geotag, the photo shoot took place in Hollywood, California.

Terae was dressed in an all-black pantsuit for a sophisticated look. In some of the photos, she wore the jacket completely open, while in others she clasped it below her breast. In both cases, it was clear she opted to not wear anything underneath, sending temperature soaring. The sleeves had a high slit from the wrist to the elbow.

Her pants rose up above her navel and clung to her legs, showcasing her slender figure.

On her feet, Terae sported a stunning pair of lime green stilettos, which added a pop of color to her otherwise monochromatic ensemble. The shoes were courtesy of Exotics By Cedrick, as per the tag. She accessorized it with gold jewelry, including dangling earrings, a couple of bracelets and a few rings.

Her blond hair was parted on the right and slicked to the side while the length was pulled back in an elegant low bun.

Terae paired the pics with a motivational message in which she affirmed strong women are intimidated only to weak men.

The post was a quick hit with her fans. Within the first hour, it has attracted more than 6,600 likes and over 130 comments. Many of her admirers used the occasion to engage with her caption, while many others simply complimented Terae on her beauty and style.

“Boss ko ko is out and thriving,” one user wrote.

“This takes sexy and sophisticated to the next level,” replied another admirer.

“Hey Khloë! You look beautiful in your suit! Including your green shoes! But you’re more fabulous than ever! Also the Bomb Queen of the world!” a third one raved.

“Strong women are such a turn on,” chimed in a fourth user.

This is far from being the first time Terae posts racy slideshows to her Instagram feed. Last week, she shared several photos that showed her in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit with high-cut legs during a trip to Greece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. In two snaps, she wore the suit lowered, exposing her chest, though she used her hands to censor the post. She posed in and around a swimming pool. The geotag indicated she was in Santorini.