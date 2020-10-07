Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike’s Memorial Brings Loved Ones Together

People may want to make sure that they have tissues ready for Thursday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that many people in Port Charles will gather for a farewell to Mike Corbin and this will surely be a tearjerker.

The sneak peek that aired at the end of Wednesday’s show gave General Hospital fans a sense of how emotional this memorial will be. Kristina is finally seen and she’ll rush into the chapel to give her dad a hug. Sam and Jason arrive together, and Michael will approach Mike’s casket and take a moment to say goodbye.

Dev and Brando will arrive together, both wearing dark suits, and Stella will be in attendance as well. Elizabeth pays her respects by attending, and Jason will share a few words during the service.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal a few additional details. While a memorial service isn’t specifically mentioned, the highlights do sync smoothly with what the sneak peek shared.

Michael will spend some time talking about how important family is, and it seems likely he’ll incorporate some memories of Mike as he shares his thoughts. Brando will look back at some lessons he has learned, and Elizabeth will do some reflecting as well.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC

Ava will attend the service too, but she won’t be sparking any drama this time. Despite the long history of animosity between the two women, General Hospital teasers detail that Ava will share some kind words with Carly. Naturally, this will leave Carly feeling a bit surprised.

Viewers can also look forward to what may be a surprise arrival at the family event. General Hospital teasers note that Sonny will be started to see someone familiar. Could this be Dante? It seems fairly likely.

Dante is on his way back to Port Charles, and he does know about Mike’s death. It would seem fitting for him to rejoin his family as they celebrate Mike’s life, and it would certainly come as a surprise to Sonny and everybody else there.

Whether it is Dante or someone else who surprises Sonny, General Hospital spoilers hint that his return will cause some drama very soon. During Friday’s show, Lulu will ask Dustin to move in with her. Dante initiated a divorce from her, but he’s certainly not over her yet. How will she handle this surprising return?

Thursday’s show does look like it will focus on Mike’s memorial, perhaps with little to no action on other fronts. After that, however, General Hospital teasers indicate that the action will kick back into full gear and that there’s a lot of great stuff on the way.