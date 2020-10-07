Madi Edwards Dazzles Fans With Two Scanty Bikini Looks In Sizzling New Instagram Update

Madi rocked the skimpy swimwear during a day at the beach.

Madi Edwards continued her streak of steamy Instagram posts on Wednesday with another multi-slide post that saw her showing some serious skin. The Aussie model dazzled her 711,000 followers with not one, but two scanty bikini looks in the smoking hot upload that has quickly been showered with praise.

The blond bombshell nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit in the new addition to her feed, sharing a total of seven photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page. A geotag included with the post indicated that the “film series” was captured in Los Angeles, California, where Madi was seen enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in her barely there swimwear from Koana Swim.

In the first image of the set, the 26-year-old stood calf-deep in the ocean with her backside to the camera. She bent down at the hips to submerge her hands in the refreshing water and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lens with an alluring stare.

She opted to slip into a classic black two-piece with a halter-style top that was knotted tightly around her neck and ribcage, accentuating her slender frame. It had tiny, triangle cups that were scrunched along its thin band, exposing a teasing glimpse of sideboob as she posed. The matching bottoms made for quite a sight thanks to the garment’s daringly cheeky cut that exposed Madi’s pert derriere nearly in its entirety, as well as her long, sculpted legs.

Madi rocked the itty-bitty bikini in a majority of the upload, however, a few slides caught her in a different style of swimwear. That look included an asymmetrical top with a single shoulder strap that sat at an angle over her bronzed decolletage and offered a look at her toned arms and shoulders. She teamed the unique top with another pair of solid black bottoms. The piece was to her first pair in that they offered an ample look at her round booty, though boasted a high-rise waistband that highlighted her tiny waist and abs.

Fans wasted no time in showing Madi some love for the photo compilation. It has amassed more than 7,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Omg!! You are insane,” one person wrote.

“So gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“LOOK AT THAT DONK,” a third follower quipped.

“You are sooo beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

Madi seems to have been getting plenty of bikini time in lately. On Monday, the star steamed up her page with another series of photos that saw her soaking up some sun in a plunging white two-piece. That look proved to be another huge hit, earning more than 15,000 likes and 104 comments to date.