Patrick Mahomes, Pregnant Fiancé Brittany Matthews Sleeping In Separate Bedrooms Due To COVID-19 Scare

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed on Wednesday that he and his pregnant fiancé, Brittany Matthews, are sleeping in separate bedrooms due to the coronavirus pandemic. Specifically, the pandemic has hit close to home for the Super Bowl MVP, as the NFL is currently dealing with an outbreak of the viral disease.

As TMZ reported, Mahomes and Matthews announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post last month.

Unfortunately for the happy couple, two things have happened since then. First, the NFL started its 2020-2021 season, meaning that Mahomes had to go back to work. Second, despite the league’s best efforts at containment, the coronavirus has managed to work its way in. Specifically, Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

So has Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, against whom Mahomes’ Chiefs played on Monday night. Indeed, as can be seen in the tweet below, the two were within inches of each other, their facemasks touching or almost touching. Mahomes later called the close contact “a mental lapse.”

As Mahomes and Ta’amu are often in close contact with each other, including in meeting rooms, to say nothing of his potential exposure via Gilmore, there’s a nonzero possibility that he (Mahomes) could be exposed to the virus.

And he does not want to pass it on to his betrothed or to their unborn child.

“It’s something I think about every day. You have to think about that with her being pregnant and kind of that high-risk category,” he said.

To that end, they’re sleeping in separate bedrooms until further notice.

“When I went home over the weekend, I slept in a different bedroom and stayed away from her as much as possible,” he said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pregnant women are at a greater risk of complications from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, than are non-pregnant people. One possible outcome of exposure is the potential for preterm birth.

However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, if two people live in the same domicile, and in particular if their relationship is sexual, it’s a virtual certainty that if one person has the coronavirus, then the other does.

Apart from sleeping in separate bedrooms, Mahomes says that, in a general sense, he’s trying to live his life in a way that minimizes the spread of the pathogen, such as by maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask.

So far, neither Mahomes, nor any other players on his team besides Ta’amu, have tested positive.