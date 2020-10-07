Suzy Cortez Looks Hot Wearing A Tiny Black Top, Booty Shorts & Visor On Instagram

Suzy soaked up some sun in the photo.

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez looked like a total smokeshow in her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday afternoon. The model stunned as she flaunted her famous booty in a pair of tight shorts.

Suzy went full bombshell as she opted for a tiny black top. The garment appeared to be strapless and gave fans a peek at her muscled arms and shoulders. The shirt clung tightly to her ample bust and exposed a bit of sideboob as well.

She teamed the top with a pair of dark blue spandex booty shorts. The bottoms wrapped around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips snugly. They also accentuated her round booty and muscular thighs in the process. Fans also spotted a hint of her flat tummy in the shot. She accessorized the style with a white visor on her head.

Suzy sat on a white outdoor lounge chair for the photo. She shifted all of her weight to one side as she pushed her pert posterior toward the camera. She had her knee bent and her back arched as she rested her hands in front of her midsection. She looked over her shoulder with a sassy expression on her face.

In the background of the photo, a bright blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds could be seen. A large metal sculpture was also visible behind her, as well as some green shrubs.

She wore her long, dark hair in loose strands. The locks were styled in waves that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,800 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 60 messages during that time.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” one follower quipped.

“Very cool,” remarked another.

“Shapely legs,” a third comment read.

“Woman power,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing ensembles in her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself wearing teeny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, barely there tops, and more.

