Eva Padlock Shows Off Incredible Curves In Revealing ‘Aladdin’-Inspired Costume

On Wednesday, October 7, Spanish model Eva Padlock uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of one video and three photos.

The 36-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a costume inspired by the character Princess Jasmine from the animated film and live-action movie, Aladdin. The ensemble, which was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, featured a plunging gold sequined bra and a pair of side-tie thigh slit sheer blue pants. The risque outfit showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She also sported a coordinating headband and styled her long locks in curls. She had pinned back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

In the video, Eva struck a series of poses in front of a bed adorned with a white duvet and numerous pillows. She faced the camera and touched the top of her pants before turning around, flaunting her pert derriere. She then looked over her shoulder and flashed her beautiful smile. The clip continued with the model tugging on her bottoms and seductively swaying her hips.

The video was paired with the song “Not Too Late” by Norah Jones.

The first photo showed Eva standing with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by jutting out her hips and resting one of her hands on her thigh. The social media sensation turned her neck in the final snap. One of her bra straps had slid off her shoulder.

In the caption, Eva made mention of Halloween and proceeded to advertise for Fashion Nova.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 31,000 likes. Many of Eva’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Thos who say no one is perfect obviously never saw you,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“The most stunning beauty period,” added a different devotee.

“[V]ery beautiful and sexy,” remarked another admirer, along with numerous fire and red heart emoji.

“Hello Princess Eva! Looking gorgeous as always hon,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is the second time this month that Eva has uploaded an Instagram post that showed her wearing a sexy Halloween costume. Last week, she shared a series of sizzling snaps and a short clip, in which she wore a revealing cowgirl costume, also manufactured by Fashion Nova.