Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Ample Cleavage And Toned Midsection In Latest Instagram Update

Kylie Jenner shocked her 197 million Instagram followers with her October 7 update. The picture showcased the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ample cleavage, flat midsection, and curvy hips.

In the photo, Kylie wore a strapless, white top that appeared to be a bra of some sort. The top pushed up her breasts and exposed her entire stomach. Kylie complimented the unique top with a pair of light-washed blue jeans, which hugged her hips and rose to just under her bellybutton. The pants were fitted to accentuate her famous hourglass figure.

The reality TV star’s full brown hair was parted down the middle of her scalp and appeared to be fashioned into high pigtails. Her long locks fell down the front of her body in loose curls. She also kept two strands free from the pigtails on both sides of her parted hair, which allowed her to frame her face nicely.

Kylie shot a sexy gaze into the camera as she tilted her head slightly downward. She kept a serious expression on her face. She posed with both arms bent as her thumbs were placed through the belt loops on her jeans. Kylie stood up straight with her right shoulder positioned a little higher and closer to the camera lens compared to her left.

The cosmetics queen’s fingernails were painted a light brown color and well manicured. The only accessory she wore was a ring on one of her fingers.

The snap was captured in a room, and there was an open doorway with another room hardly visible in the background. The lighting in the backdrop of the shot was rather dark, which drew more attention to Kylie’s tanned skin and curvy physique.

Her picture received an astonishing 2.7 million likes in just 30 minutes after it went live. Over 16,000 fans also wasted no time making their way into the comments section to obsess over Kylie’s slim figure.

“SLAY,” one person simply stated.

“Are you kidding me?? You are so beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“I love you so much Kylie,” a third fan admitted, as they added fire emoji to the comment.

Many fans expressed their appreciation for the snap with a row of fire or heart emoji instead of using words. Additionally, many other celebrities also showered her with love, including James Charles, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber.

The post flaunted one of Kylie’s more recent outfit choices, unlike other pics she has shared previously. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a throwback picture that featured one of her favorite past looks. Kylie sizzled in a formfitting dress which again showcased her hourglass figure.