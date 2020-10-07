Dasha Mart Flaunts Endless Legs In Sheer Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Dasha Mart gave fans a glimpse at her famously long legs and killer curves in a stunning Instagram share on Wednesday. The model posted a series of photos in which she rocked a black bodysuit and business attire combo that did nothing but favors for her assets.

The photos showed Dasha posing beside a short concrete wall in New York City, according to the post’s geotag. Plants and trees with purple flowers could be seen growing around the wall’s pillars. It looked to be a slightly overcast day, but that didn’t seem to stop Dasha from heading out dressed to the nines.

Dasha’s look included a mesh corset with a lace trim and vertical panels running down the front. The low-cut neckline barely covered the Russian bombshell’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy could be seen via the sheer material. The thick lines curved inward and flattered her hourglass figure.

The lower half of the bodysuit featured entirely lace shorts with scalloped edges that cut off at her mid-thigh and clung to her shapely pins. The babe layered the piece with a mini skirt that came up to her waist and hugged her curves, as well as a long matching blazer.

The model finished the outfit with a black shoulder bag and a gold chainlink necklace. She wore a pair of fishnet heels that accentuated her killer pins and styled her blond locks in straight strands.

The first image showed Dasha sticking one leg out as she pointed her toes and rested a hand on her hip. She arched her back and looked off into the distance. In the second shot, the babe leaned on the wall and crossed her legs as she stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 7,600 likes and nearly 200 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a major success with Dasha’s followers. Many people showered her with praise in the comments section.

“Woww I love your outfit,” one fan wrote with a black heart.

“Oooooh stunning as always,” another user added.

“You are so stunningly gorgeous and impressive,” a third person penned.

“You look absolutely incredible! So classy,” a fourth follower wrote.

Dasha’s followers know that she can slay any look. In another post, she showed off her chest in a fishnet crop top and a string thong that left practically nothing to the imagination.