Saffron Barker Poses In White Crop Top & High-Waisted Light Blue Denim Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and opted for a comfy ensemble for her most recent post.

The 20-year-old stunned in a white crop top that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned midriff. Barker paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue denim jeans that were loose-fitted. She wrapped herself up in a soft white cover-up that fell down to her ankles. Barker completed her look with white Nike lace-up sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the side. She appeared to have clipped back some of her long wavy blond locks and left the rest down. Barker accessorized herself with a necklace, small hoop earrings, and rings while rocking acyrlic nails.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a gray wicker backdrop where she rested one hand and foot against it. Barker placed her other hand in her jean pocket and gazed over to her right.

In the next slide, she was captured closer-up. Barker looked in the other direction while leaving her cover-up to hang off her shoulder.

In the tags, she credited Missguided and PrettyLittleThing for her attire and Lovisa Jewellery for her accessories.

Barker geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots were taken.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“You look unreal omg,” one user wrote.

“Ok these jeans are everything!!!!” another person shared.

“You know what is a fact? That your the prettiest girl ever,” remarked a third fan.

“Why does this give me 90s vibes,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a red tank top that featured Guess’s signature logo across the front in gold text. Barker tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted light blue denim shorts and completed her outfit with white lace-up sneakers that had red detailing on the back. She sported her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and painted her short nails with a coat of white polish.