‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Gets Cozy In A Fuzzy Bomber Jacket & Tight Leggings

Hunter was dressed for the chillier fall temperature.

Sports Illustrated’s curviest model Hunter McGrady showed off her cozy fall style in a new addition to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The beauty looked chic and casual in an ensemble from Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line that was perfect to combat the season’s chillier temperatures.

The image captured the 27-year-old standing outside on a beautiful day that boasted a bright blue sky filled with picturesque, puffy clouds. She posed with her back to the camera in front of a wooden fence that surrounded a small pond lined with large trees that appeared to have already begun changing colors. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the camera and held a plaid tumbler in one hand — likely full of a warm beverage such as apple cider or a pumpkin spice latte to help combat the cool autumn air, which she noted in the caption of the post hit “just right.”

Hunter looked incredibly stylish as she bundled up in a fuzzy tan bomber jacket from the Fabletics October drop. The outerwear had a slightly cropped length and cinched in at the model’s hips with a black elastic band that accentuated her waist. It also featured elastic cuffs and a single black stripe across her back that gave the garment a sporty vibe.

The beauty teamed her jacket with a pair of classic black leggings, also from Fabletics. The bottoms fit snugly on Hunter’s lower half, clinging to her lower half in a manner that highlighted round derriere. Its thick seams flattered her killer curves in all of the right ways, while a deep pocket on the side drew attention to her shapely thighs.

Hunter wore her blond locks down in the shot, styling them in a middle part that spilled messily down her back and around her shoulders. She also sported her gorgeous wedding bands that gave her informal look a hint of bling.

Fans certainly seemed impressed with Hunter’s outfit choice, awarding the upload more than 10,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment the catwalk queen on her fashion sense and stunning beauty.

“Omg that bomber is SO cute,” one person wrote.

“HOTTIE. I think I’m gonna cop that jacket!!” remarked another fan.

“So cute! So fall!! Love,” a third follower quipped.

“You’re absolutely stunning and a wonderful person! Also…now I need that whole outfit,” added a fourth admirer.

Hunter has been sharing a number of fall looks with her online audience, but recently utilized her platform to spread an important message. In another post shared on Tuesday, the model sported a simple white t-shirt with the word “vote” printed in bold lettering to remind her followers to make their plan of action for the upcoming presidential election.