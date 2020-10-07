Americans Fear Violence, Even Civil War, Over The Election, According To New Polls

Americans fear that there may be violence, and possibly even a second civil war, following the 2020 presidential election, according to two new polls, USA Today reported.

Braver Angels, a group that describes itself as aimed at restoring civility and healing between the two sides of the political spectrum, commissioned a YouGov poll to gauge how Americans feel about the possibility of violence before, during, and after November 3’s election. Between October 1-2, the agency polled 1,999 registered voters, and asked pointed questions about the possibility that the election might be contested, and how the country may react.

The results point to an underlying fear that things could get bad.

For example, asked if they believe the outcome of the election will be fair and honest, only 52 percent agreed that it would be. Broken down by party affiliation, 56.23 percent of Democrats believed the election is going to be fair, while 55.96 percent of Republicans said the same.

Bill Fry, a 61-year-old Trump supporter, said that voter fraud, which Trump has repeatedly claimed will be an issue in this election, particularly due to the expansion of mail-in voting, could cast the results into doubt.

“We would be foolish to not at least accept that it’s a real thing that happens sometimes, and I just worry that it’s going to happen in a greater numbers this year,” he said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Though he is worlds apart politically with Fry, Matt Edelman, 29, does agree with Fry in that he believes there will be an air of illegitimacy surrounding this election.

“Trump is already casting doubt on the legitimacy of vote by mail which tells me that he may try to dispute the result legally or by decree or who knows by what means,” he said.

So will disputes about the accuracy of the election, and the possibility that the president may not accept the results, lead to violence after the contest? A small majority of poll respondents — 55.84 percent — believe that there will be violence. Among Republicans, that number goes up to 59.47 percent, while 53.42 percent of Democrats say the same thing.

Another poll, this one by Engagious, shows that a majority of Americans are worried about a second civil war erupting. Specifically, the survey found that 61 percent of Americans are at least somewhat concerned that Civil War II may be imminent. Further, 52 percent of respondents said that they’ve stockpiled food for potential civil unrest following the election.

“This is the single most frightening poll result I’ve ever been associated with,” said Rich Thau, president of the polling agency.