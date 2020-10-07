Casey Costelloe Looks Gorgeous In A Tight Printed Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Casey stayed optimistic in the caption of the post.

Aussie stunner Casey Costelloe took to her Instagram account this week to share yet another stunning bikini photo with her adoring fans. The model flashed her insane figure while revealing in the caption of the post that anything could be coming.

In the racy photo, Casey opted for a black and white printed two-piece. The tight top featured a scooped neckline that had her cleavage popping out the top and the side. Her thin straps also showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and hugged her slim waist snugly as they accentuated her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Casey sat on a wood platform for the shot. She had her weight shifted to one side and her knees bent. She placed one hand on the ground next to her for balance as the other came up to brush her hair away from her face. She arched her back and pushed her chest out as she turned her head and wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, plenty of lush, green foliage could be seen as the sunlight beamed down on the model.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. However, she left a few pieces loose to frame her face.

Casey’s 774,000-plus followers weren’t shy about showing the post some love by clicking the like button more than 6,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Well if I find you around the corner I can go in peace knowing I found and met one of the most beautiful ladies on the planet,” one follower declared.

“You are incredible beautiful always,” another wrote.

“What a perfect picture you look unbelievable,” a third comment read.

“You are beautiful from the tips of yours toes to the depths of your soul Casey,” a fourth person gushed.

The model is no stranger to flashing her fit figure in her online uploads. She’s often spotted rocking skimpy bathing suits, teeny shorts, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped jaws when she opted for a pink crocheted bikini at the beach.