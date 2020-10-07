Lisa Bonet Was Reportedly Booted By Bill Cosby From Show After Getting Pregnant

Bill Cosby reportedly kicked Lisa Bonet off A Different World after finding out that the actress was pregnant.

Bonet was married to rocker Lenny Kravits from 1987 to 1993. In 1998, she became pregnant with her daughter Zoe Kravitz. But as Page Six reported, the disgraced comedian wasn’t having it.

Kravitz wrote about the exchange in his newly-released memoir Let love Rule. He claimed that Bonet approached Cosby as filming was about to begin for the show’s second season. In a meeting along with the show’s producer Debbie Allen, she got ready to break the news.

“You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” Kravitz wrote Cosby said.

While the producer reportedly supported the idea and said that they could write a storyline where Bonet’s character Denise Huxtable was pregnant and decided to raise the baby as a single mother with the help of her friends.

The spin-off was focused on Bonet’s character as she headed off for life at college, and apparently, Allen felt they could work the pregnancy into the storyline.

Cosby apparently needed time to think about the idea, however. The actor, who played Dr. Cliff Huxtable in The Cosby Show and A Different World, took a few days before responding. At that point, he returned to put his foot down.

“Lisa Bonet is pregnant,” he said, “but Denise Huxtable is not.”

At that point, he told the actress that she was no longer going to be a part of the series, as the memoir claimed.

That wasn’t the end of their relationship, however. After Bonet gave birth, Cosby decided that she could return to The Cosby Show. Things between the two were never the same, Kravitz wrote.

“But from then on, her relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable,” he said in the book.

In 1991, Bonet stepped away from the series saying that there were creative differences between her and the show’s producers. She didn’t return for the finale.

Cosby, who is currently behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes, hasn’t commented on the claims.

The 82-year-old actor has maintained his innocence after being convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman named Andrea Constand, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He claimed that the entire situation was a set-up and that the jury who convicted him was comprised of “imposters.”

After leaving the series, she went on to star in a few lesser-known television shows and movies. She is now married to Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa.