Cardi B Is ‘Single, Bad, and Rich’ In Devilishly Sexy Photo Post-Offset Split

Cardi B celebrated her newfound single status after her split from ex-husband Offset with a spicy new Instagram post in which she rocked an all-red look with a fierce face and shared a sassy caption. In the statement post, Cardi wrote that she was “single, bad and rich,” emphasizing that she was the one with the power now, after breaking free from her past relationship.

In the sexy shot, the “WAP” singer wore what appeared to be a head-to-toe latex suit, with high-heeled boots and fingerless gloves that came down over her hands. Her signature long, pointed nails were on display, painted with a fire engine red hue that matched her outfit.

The 27-year-old also sported a corset with small silver buckles that cinched at the waist and a neck harness that came down over her ample chest in three different straps.

The “Bodak Yellow” lyricist wore her dark locks long and straight, with her black roots fading into a bright red. The outstanding feature of the shot was the horns on Cardi’s head, which gave a devilish feel to the look.

The style was unique yet strange. The shot was set against a starry, black backdrop, giving it other-worldly vibes. Cardi shared another shot to her feed in which she rocked an angel look and explained that the outfits were part of a TikTok video shoot.

Fans were quick to respond to the feisty update. Within hours, fans gave it more than 6.5 million likes, and over 63,000 people left comments. Numerous users flooded the comments section with red heart and devil emoji, mimicking the aesthetics of the upload while others wrote out their feelings about the thrilling look.

“SAY DAT CARDI,” exclaimed one user, adding a fire emoji to their comment.

“Same here but not the rich part tho lol,” joked a fan, noting Cardi’s incredible wealth.

“I know ya dm’s on 10 right now,” quipped another follower, adding a face with tears of joy and fire emoji.

“Put the caption on t-shirts,” another admirer declared, commenting on the power of Cardi’s statement.

The “Money” rapper seems to be making the most of her single status since her breakup from Offset, spending her time posting fiery photos to her Instagram feed and remaining politically active.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cardi noted that her split from her rapper ex wasn’t due to the cheating accusations that have been swirling around the couple, rather “constant arguments” and “growing apart.”